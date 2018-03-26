TUCSON, Ariz - Arizona Athletics has five ongoing capital projects. Renovations include east side of Arizona Stadium, Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, Hillenbrand Softball Stadium, an Indoor Sports Center, and McKale Center locker rooms.

"We're excited to share details and renderings of the current facility projects and this landing page provides a comprehensive look in one convenient place," said Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. "These five projects will address some long-standing needs, and at the same time, will improve the experience for virtually all of our student-athletes. I want to thank everyone involved in helping this come to fruition, as I know it's been a long time coming. This is just the start of what we hope will be a transformational period for our facilities, but we'll need the continued support of our fans and donors to address the remainder of our needs moving forward."

Arizona Stadium's north endzone was renovated in 2012 with the Lowell Stevens Football Facility. The newest remodel includes a renovation of the lower east side, Zona Zoo concourse, and gate entry. New restroom and concession facilities are being addressed along with an upgrade to access points on the east and southeast side. The project is expected to be completed by the start of the season.

Long-awaited Hillenbrand Softball stadium renovations will include improvements to the seating areas and press box. Renovations will start after the completion of the 2018 season with a goal of being completed in January 2019.

The Hillenbrand Aquatic Center project is expected to commence on April 1 with a goal of being completed by Jan. 1, 2019. This project includes the rebuilding and expansion of the 50-meter pool to 65 meters, including the old diving well. The number of 25-yard short course lanes will increase from 18 to 22. The pump and plumbing infrastructure will also be replaced and significantly upgraded.

Arizona Football will make use of an Indoor Sports Center. Construction will start in April with a goal of being completed in December 2018. Located on the previous site of Sancet Stadium adjacent to National Championship Dr., the structure will house a full-width, 90-yard field and a 10-yard end zone. The space will be climate controlled making it a resource for training and conditioning amongst other opportunities.



McKale Center received new seats, a new court, and a new scoreboard three years ago. Renovation will continue as the lower concourse area, which previously housed academics and lab space prior to the building of the Ginny L. Clements Academic Center, will be transformed into new and remodeled locker rooms. Men's golf, soccer, men's tennis and women's track and field and cross country will see new locker rooms, while women's swimming and diving and men's track and field and cross country will see their locker rooms remodeled. This project will begin on March 26 with a completion goal of Aug. 15.

The University has created a web page, ArizonaWildcats.com/CapitalCampaign to share details, renderings, and information on current athletic facility improvement projects.