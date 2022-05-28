Arizona advances to the Women's College World Series

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Carlie Scupin's two-run home run was part of a seven-run fourth inning and Arizona Softball defeated Mississippi State, 7-1, to win the Starkville Super Regional and advance to the Women's College World Series.

Devyn Netz pitched a complete game, which was the Wildcats fifth complete game in all five post-season wins. The Wildcats turned three double plays.

It's Arizona's 25th trip to the Women's College World Series and they advance in Caitlin Lowe's first season as head coach.

Arizona will travel directly to Oklahoma City and will play Oklahoma State in its first game.