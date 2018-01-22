AP TOP 25: UA basketball moves up to No. 11

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Villanova (63)    18-1    1623    1
    2. Virginia (1)    18-1    1537    2
    3. Purdue (1)    19-2    1499    3
    4. Duke    17-2    1439    5
    5. Kansas    16-3    1338    10
    6. Michigan St.    17-3    1243    9
    7. West Virginia    16-3    1217    6
    8. Xavier    18-3    1180    11
    9. Cincinnati    17-2    1087    12
    10. North Carolina    16-4    1014    15
    11. Arizona    16-4    974    14
    12. Oklahoma    14-4    917    4
    13. Ohio St.    17-4    787    22
    14. Texas Tech    15-4    763    8
    15. Gonzaga    17-4    610    13
    16. Saint Mary's (Cal)    19-2    571    -
    17. Wichita St.    15-4    547    7
    18. Clemson    16-3    474    20
    19. Auburn    17-2    470    17
    20. Florida    14-5    366    -
    21. Arizona St.    15-4    353    16
    22. Tennessee    13-5    260    21
    23. Nevada    18-3    190    -
    24. Rhode Island    15-3    189    -
    25. Michigan    17-5    123    23    
Others receiving votes: Miami 83, Louisville 81, TCU 45, Kentucky 38, Kansas St. 35, Seton Hall 25, Creighton 20, Florida St. 14, Houston 5, New Mexico St. 4, Boise St. 2, Providence 2.
 

