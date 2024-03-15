Wildcats showcase their talents at annual Arizona Football NFL Pro Day

TUCSON, Ariz. — While the Wildcats had four players invited to the NFL Combine, NFL scouts gathered at Arizona Stadium for Pro Day

"It was fun for all of us," Arizona tight end, Tanner McLachlan said. "I know we all enjoyed it; I can't complain at all. It was nice to be back home, be comfortable back home with the guys that I love."

A red-shirted senior, McLachlan was one of the four Wildcats invited to the Combine earlier this month.

"It's been a blessing, honestly," McLachlan said. "Obviously, it's been stressful time for all of us dealing with it, but I got to thank God for even allowing me to be in this position. So I'm super blessed to be here, wouldn't change a thing, and I'm happy to be going through it right now."

The future may not be clear for other players like defensive back, Martell Irby, but he's ready to give 100% to wherever he goes.

"Any position, any league, for real it doesn't really matter," Irby said. "I just want to lace them up again."

From now until the NFL Draft, there's only one thing left for these Wildcats to do.

"Just working out," Irby said. "I'm trying to maintain the same mindset, controlling what I can control, taking it one day at a time, till that one day comes."

The NFL Draft begins April 25 and goes through April 27.

