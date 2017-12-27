Andy Lopez remembers legendary coach Jerry Kindall

TUCSON - Jerry Kindall will be remembered in Tucson as the legendary Arizona Baseball coach who touched so many lives.

Kindall, who passed away this past Sunday at the age of 82 after suffering a stroke, will be remembered nationally as the one who coined the phrase, "The Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field." Today, one of his successors, two-time College World Series Champion Andy Lopez, was remembering Kindall on the Zach Clark Show on ESPN Radio Tucson.

"I made a statement to my teams every year in in the first team meeting in August," said Lopez. "We're the University of Arizona. It's Arizona Baseball. We're supposed to be good. Why could I make that statement? Because of Jerry Kindall. And, the three World Series Championships hanging behind you."

Kindall won College World Series Titles for Arizona in 1976, 1980, and 1986. He coached numerous Wildcat star players including Terry Francona and Trevor Hoffman. Kindall followed Frank Sancet, who coached Arizona from 1950 to 1972. Lopez coached the Wildcats from 2002 through 2015.

