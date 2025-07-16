An update on Tucson Velodrome

TUCSON, Arizona — An aerial view shows the progress of Tucson Velodrome nearly two years after groundbreaking at Southeast Regional Park.

In order to withstand the southern Arizona environment, the track is being made out of aluminum, and that is what has made the project take more time to complete.

"Building a velodrome out of wood is a complete different animal than doing it out of aluminum," said Clayton Kyle, co-owner of FineArc, a precision welding company. "There's higher precision. Every step we take building this velodrome is a new challenge, whether it's how you bend the medal, how it's welded, how it's formed, how to screw together."

Organizers are hoping the project will be complete in the fall. Tucson Velodrome will be the first velodrome made out of aluminum, and the only velodrome in the state of Arizona.

"This has been a really challenging project," added Kyle. "It's been awesome to see it come to life."