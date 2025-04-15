An update on the paratrooper accident at Hi Corbett Field

TUCSON, Arizona — Saturday was Military Appreciation Night at Hi Corbett Field.

We've seen paratroopers land perfectly before at University of Arizona football games, but with winds approaching 20 miles an hour, things didn't go as planned at the ballpark.

Prior to the first pitch, a paratrooper carrying a University of Arizona flag descends from the sky but makes a hard landing on the outfield grass. Someone rushes to his side as the paratrooper doesn't immediately get up.

As this is happening, another paratrooper, carrying an American flag, is beginning his descent. He lands imperfectly on the infield dirt.

"It had to be bad, said season ticket holder Luann Waldron. "He didn't get up as we could see. there were a lot of people around him."

"They shut the game down for a while," said John Ochoa, who was also in the stands. "It was a serious thing."

The University of Arizona says the paratroopers are employed by a company called FRX Tactical, which did not return a message. The school also says one paratrooper suffered a dislocated shoulder, while the other injured his lower back. Both are expected to recover.