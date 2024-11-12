An update on Ironwood Ridge quarterback Jaiden Martinez

TUCSON, Arizona — Ironwood Ridge quarterback Jaiden Martinez has led the Nighthawks to an 8-2 record and an upcoming first round home playoff game for Dale Stott's team.

"Jaiden Martinez is a great kid," said Stott during Monday morning's practice. "The kind of kid you want for a son. He's positive. He's got great energy. He's always smiling. He has fun when he plays. It's infectious and his teammates follow him."

Martinez's leadership was on display last Friday night. With Ironwood Ridge down 34-27, on the game's final play, Martinez was attempting for a game tying score. However, he was knocked unconscious, and paramedics rushed to his side before he awoke.

"It was terrible, said teammate Hunter Rehrmann.

However, Martinez is again all smiles at practice. He's not participating, but rather wearing a precautionary neck brace after being diagnosed with a concussion.

"I've just been resting up," said Martinez. I'm feeling a lot better than that night, of course."

If any coach is familiar with the medical side of football, it's Stott, who is also a medical doctor as a retired anesthesiologist and pain specialist.

"I look for the long haul," said Stott. "I want these kids protected.

Dr. Stott has the Nighthawks players wearing protective guardian helmets at practice. Martinez will sit out Friday's game against Raymond Kellis High School.

"I still have another year so I need to keep up with my health," said Martinez. "A head injury is serious."

"We're not going to rush the process," added Stott. "We want him to be completely health and this is serious. His health is so important."

Rehrmann, also a junior, will start in place of Martinez. He took the Nighthawks freshman team to a region championship game, and the experience should help has he fills in for the team's star quarterback.

"We have to battle back as a team," said Rehrmann. "Martinez is a great leader and a great guy."

