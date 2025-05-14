An update on Arizona Basketball's schedule and roster

Arizona Basketball is finalizing what is arguably the toughest schedule in program history, as the Wildcats will play three of last years Final Four teams.

Arizona is reportedly finalizing a game with national champion Florida that would begin the season in Las Vegas on November 3rd. There is the first year of a scheduled home and home series with Auburn, and Houston is part of the Big 12 Conference schedule.

Additionally, the Wildcats have games against perennial power and rival UCLA, as well as UConn, the 2023 and 2024 NCAA Champion.

The Wildcats will have to wait for a decision from Carter Bryant, who declared for the NBA Draft but can return by June 15th. Bryant is projected as a lottery pick by some mock drafts.