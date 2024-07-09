An Olympic sendoff in Marana for BMX racer Daleny Vaughn

TUCSON, Arizona — "It's an adrenaline rush," said BMX racer Daleny Vaughn. "It's a constant race against yourself."

Marana's Daleny Vaughn was born to be a BMX, or bicycle motocross, racer. Her family operates Mike Jacob Sports Park in Marana, and the now 23 year-old has been riding since she was three years old.

"I was never the best rider growing up," said Vaughn. "I don't think anyone was like, you've got something special. I think it was something that I loved and I knew that I could get myself where I wanted to go."

She's known for being fast on the hills.

"I just embrace the challenge and go for it."

Vaughn constantly improved and became a junior professional in 2019.

"From there, the flood gates kind of opened and I started winning big races."

Now a full-time professional, Vaughn as become one of the fastest BMX racers in America. At the BMX Racing World Championships, she won bronze medal, qualifying for the summer Olympics.

"So much dedication and hard work and literally had to put everything to make it happen. So, yeah, it feels pretty special."

Vaughn is just one of five members to represent Team USA in BMX racing in Paris. She's off to the city of love, and the city of light.

"I'm not going there for the experience or anything like that. I'm going for the medal."

