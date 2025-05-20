Amateur and pro cowgirls compete in barrel racing at the Pima County Fairgrounds

TUCSON, Arizona — This past weekend, the Pima County Fairgrounds indoor arena hosted the 2nd annual Masters Super Show, a barrel racing event.

"It's you and your horse, so it's a team effort," said organizer Alexis Banks, who grew up on a ranch in Sonoita. "Having an animal to be your partner is really rewarding and a lot of fun."

Competitor Deborah Plum's horse is from Mexico, and is named Carter. He was set to become a dude horse.

"I just thought he was a willing, kind, soul, and he has proven to be that, said Plum. "He is trying to compete and learn with me."

Plum is an amateur. Barrel racing is a sport in which amateurs can compete alongside professionals.

"It's great being around people who are so far along in their skill set," added Plum. "You can learn how they ride and what they do. It's amazing."

There were several different divisions, based on age and ability.

"Everybody is cheering for the cowgirl that just ran a fast time," added Banks, who is also a competitor. "The barrel racing world is really taking off as a sport."