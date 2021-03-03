Alyssa Brown reaches 2,500 career points for Sahuaro

TUCSON, Arizona — Sahuaro senior Alyssa Brown, who is southern Arizona's second all-time leading scorer, surpassed the 2,500 point total in the Cougars 79-8 victory over CDO.

Brown, who will play in college at UNLV, had 34 points on the night, giving her 2,525 career points with three regular season games remaining. She was awarded the ball following her field goal in which she eclipsed the milestone.

Julie Brase Hairgrove, Lute Olson’s granddaughter, holds the state record with 2,913 points from 1994-98.

Sahuaro improved to 13-0 on the season with the win.