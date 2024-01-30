AIA makes a decision on Sunnyside wrestler Audrey Jiminez

TUCSON, Arizona — Sunnyside senior wrestler Audrey Jiminez is a three-time undefeated girls state champion, Flo Wrestling's No. 1 ranked wrestler in the nation, and the nation's top recruit.

"It's my passion," said Jiminez. "I just really love the sport."

"Sometimes I feel like she's coaching me," said Anthony Leon, Sunnyside head coach. "What stands out about Audrey is not any single accomplishment, although there are many. It's her approach, daily, to practice."

Leon is actually the boys coach. Competing against boys is nothing new for Jiminez, but this year, thanks to a petition by Sunnyside to the Arizona Interscholastic Association, she'll be able to compete against boys in the state tournament.

"It's a little bit more challenging because they are stronger," said Jiminez. "But, for the most part, every opponent is going to be different. They're going to have their strengths and weaknesses. So, overall I feel there is not too much of a difference other than strength."