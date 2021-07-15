ADOT: Phoenix Sales figures for Suns-themed license plates soar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Phoenix Suns fans are shifting to license plates that reflect their team spirit.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Suns-themed plates generated $12,000 in sales for June -- a sizable jump from the $8,500 they generated in May.

The Suns' rise to the NBA Finals likely accounts for the jump.

The plates cost a $25 application fee and $25 annual renewal fee. The state sends $17 of the fee to Phoenix Suns Charities, which support youth education, college scholarships and community developments.

For more information about the plates, click here..

