Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

ADOT: Phoenix Sales figures for Suns-themed license plates soar

Phoenix Suns fans are shifting to license plates that reflect their team spirit. Photo via ADOT.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 15:59:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Phoenix Suns fans are shifting to license plates that reflect their team spirit.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Suns-themed plates generated $12,000 in sales for June -- a sizable jump from the $8,500 they generated in May.

The Suns' rise to the NBA Finals likely accounts for the jump.

The plates cost a $25 application fee and $25 annual renewal fee. The state sends $17 of the fee to Phoenix Suns Charities, which support youth education, college scholarships and community developments.

For more information about the plates, click here..

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!