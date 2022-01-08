Adia wins No. 100 while Aari enters Arizona Ring of Honor

TUCSON, Arizona — Aari McDonald and Adia Barnes helped turn around Arizona Women's Basketball, and on Friday night, they helped each other share a special moment.

On a night when Barnes won her 100th career game as Wildcat head coach, McDonald was then inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor. It happened after a 60-52 win over Washington State as the fourth ranked Wildcats improved to 11-0.

"It was definitely a special moment," said McDonald. "She's creating history, herself. This is the person I started with. It's a blessing. I'm up there with great company.

Barnes is among those who are already in the Arizona Ring of Honor.

"She did so many amazing things," said Barnes of McDonald. "Aari took a chance to come here when no one believed in Arizona. I took a chance with the job."

The Wildcats are coming off an appearance in the NCAA Championship game. McDonald, who won Pac-12 Player of the Year, is coming off a season with the Atlanta Dream in which she led all rookies in steals and assists.