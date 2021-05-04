Adia Barnes to earn nearly $6 million over five-year contract

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes will make a base salary of $5.85 million over the course of her five-year contract.

UArizona announced the renegotiated terms Tuesday. The Arizona Board of Regents will need to approve the contract, which includes incentives that could boost her pay.

Barnes coached the Wildcats to the national championship game in April, losing 54-53 to Stanford.

“As this past season made perfectly clear, Arizona Women's Basketball has joined the nation's elite under Coach Barnes' leadership and will remain there for a long time to come," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke, in a statement. “This new contract demonstrates our continued commitment to our women’s basketball program, and to Adia, who has revitalized our program and brought the excitement and energy to a whole new level. We are thrilled that she will be with us for years to come, and we have no doubt that the young women in her program will continue to proudly represent our university, athletics department and community.”

The national title game run was the best finish in program history. It was also the first time the team qualified for the Final Four or Elite 8.

“I want to thank President Robbins, Athletics Director Dave Heeke and the senior executive staff for their commitment and support of Arizona Women’s Basketball,” Barnes said in a statement. “It means the world to me that they trust me to lead this incredible program and are invested in our success. I am honored to coach at my alma mater and represent Tucson, a city where it all began for me. This contract is a commitment to our sport, Arizona Women’s Basketball, and this University. It is my responsibility to honor that commitment with a relentless pursuit of a national championship, and I can’t wait until we pack McKale again with the best fans in the country.”

Barnes has gone 89-66 in five seasons at Arizona