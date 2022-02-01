Watch
Adia Barnes named Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal

Jim Pfalzer
Posted at 12:05 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 14:31:28-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes was named Grand Marshall of the 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade, the 97th edition of the event.

Barnes led the Wildcats to last year's national championship game. This year, the team is ranked No. 8 and is 15-3.

Known as the largest non-motorized parade in the United States, the event — which dates back to 1925 — is at 9 a.m. Feb. 24.

About 150,000 spectators are expected to attend.

More than 500 horses and 2,300 people make up the 125 entries in the parade.

