Adia Barnes hired as SMU Women’s Basketball head coach, the school announces

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Methodist University has officially hired Arizona’s Adia Barnes as its next head women’s basketball coach, the university announced Saturday.

The University of Arizona and Barnes agreed to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season in 2021. The five-year contract included a salary of $5.85 million.

Barnes spent nine seasons leading the Wildcats, transforming the program into a national contender. She guided Arizona to six straight postseason appearances, five consecutive 20-win seasons, and a trip to the 2021 NCAA Championship Game.

“I’m truly excited for the opportunity to be the next head coach at SMU,” Barnes said in a release. “I believe we can compete on the national stage and for ACC championships.”

“On behalf of the University of Arizona community, I want to thank Adia for her nine seasons as our head coach and her profound impact on Arizona Women’s Basketball," Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a statement. "She helped elevate our program and created lifetime memories for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans."

Reed-Francois said a search is already underway for the next coach.

The new SMU athletic director, Damon Evans, fired the former SMU coach, Toyelle Wilson, in March. This past season, the Mustangs went 10-20 overall and 2-16 in the ACC.

With Barnes leaving, all four Arizona Division I schools (Arizona, Arizona State, GCU, and NAU) will have new head coaches next season.

Before Arizona, she was an assistant coach at Washington and played 12 professional seasons, including a WNBA title with the Seattle Storm.

In addition to the coaching move, Arizona sophomore guard Paulina Paris has entered the transfer portal and is expected to follow Barnes to SMU, reports say.