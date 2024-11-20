Adding to the dynasty; Sunnyside wrestler, Sergio Vega signs National Letter of Intent with Oklahoma State

TUCSON, Ariz. — From a Blue Devil to Cowboy, Sunnyside's Sergio Vega, three-time State Champion, signed his National Letter of Intent with Oklahoma State University on Tuesday, but his accolades don't stop there.

The 138-pound, Vega has also dominated nationally. He is the USA Junior Freestyle National Champion and Super 32 Challenge Champion.

"You could stomp on that guy's throat and he's just going to keep getting up and he's just got an incredible comeback," Sunnyside Wrestling coach, Anthony Leon said.

Vega also excels in academics. Despite all the work in the gym, he has a 4.0 GPA.

"He's just a little bit more mature and that starts in the classroom," Leon said. "I think that's preached at home by virtue you get that as a byproduct."

Vega couldn't believe it when national power Oklahoma State first recruited him.

With two Olympians, David Taylor and Thomas Gilman, on the coaching staff.

But with his name on the paper, Vega is officially a Cowboy.

"Knowing all my hard work was paying off and you have an Olympian that's wanting to get you to your school so it's really nice," Vega said.

Vega begins his final high school season on November 27th against Cienega, with hopes he has one more state title left in him.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

