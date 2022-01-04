Aari McDonald to be inducted into Arizona Ring of Honor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Aari McDonald, who led the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team to the 2021 national championship game, will be inducted into the Arizona Ring of Honor Jan. 7.

The Wildcats (10-0) are ranked No. 4 in the country. The game is at McKale Center at 6 p.m.

McDonald joins players including Davellyn Whyte, Ify Ibekwe, Shawntice Polk, Dee Dee Wheeler and Adia Barnes.

After averaging 24.8 points per game last season, she was drafted by the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. She made multiple All-American teams and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

