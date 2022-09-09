Aari McDonald rejoins Arizona Women's Basketball as Director of Recruiting

TUCSON, Arizona — Aari McDonald, who helped lead the Wildcats the 2021 NCAA Championship game is returning to the Arizona Women's Basketball staff as Director of Recruiting Operations.

McDonald currently plays for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, and she will continue to play professionally.

"Tucson has always felt like a second home to me, and I am so excited to be back in this community with the best fans in the country," said McDonald in a statement. "Most importantly, I can't wait to help recruit future Wildcats and bring home championships."

"Aari is an exceptional role model for the current team, beloved b the Tucson community and will build a foundation for her successful coaching career here at Arizona," said Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes.

McDonald was a consensus All-American in 2021 while also winning Pac-12 Player of the Year. She's the Wildcats all-time leader in points per game.