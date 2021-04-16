Aari McDonald drafted third overall by the WNBA's Atlanta Dream

TUCSON, Arizona — Aari McDonald didn't have to wait long before hearing her name called in the first round of the WNBA draft, held virtually and on ESPN.

"I didn’t know where I was going to go," said McDonald. "I was just waiting for my name to be called. I was starting to get nervous."

McDonald was drafted third by the Atlanta Dream. It's the highest ever selection by a former Arizona Wildcat. She spent draft day in her hometown of Fresno, California.

"When I finally heard my name called, I can’t even put it into words," said McDonald. "This is something I’ve been working for my whole life. It’s finally happened. I just heard my name called in front of my loved ones. It couldn’t be a better feeling. I’m just blessed."

Wildcat Trinity Baptiste was selected in the second round by the Indiana Fever. It's the first time since 1998 the Wildcats have had multiple WNBA draftees in the same year.