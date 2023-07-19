A tour through handball history at the U.S. Handball Hall of Fame in Tucson

TUCSON, Arizona — "It's a surprise to some unless you drive by it daily," said Matthew Kueger, executive director of the United States Handball Association.

It refers to the United States Handball Hall of Fame, which is located on Tucson Boulevard. It serves as America's shrine to the sport of handball.

"It's easy to learn and difficult to master."

Those who have mastered it can be found inside on oil paintings made by the late artist, Alvis B. Grant.

The Handball Hall of Fame was in Chicago until it was moved in 1982 to Tucson, where the city was already hosting top handball competitions.

"Basically, that made Tucson the mecca for handball in the United States."

Handball was brought to the United States by Irish immigrants in the 1880s. The sport has stood the test of time.

"It benefited from the racket ball boom of the 1970s and 1980s."

In the 1970s, current Tucson resident Fred Lewis was the top player in the world. His reign lasted until Naty Alvarado came along, someone who many believe is the best player of all time.

Handball, or wall ball, is played in singles or doubles. It's different from Olympic handball, in which teams throw a ball into a soccer style goal.

"The thing about handball is the comradery that other players have towards each other and the respect they give to their opponents on and off the court."

Exhibits feature trophies, pictures, and artifacts, as well as a growing collection of books. The building also houses handball's national headquarters where tournaments are organized, and developmental programs are established.

"It's critical to have a place that chronicles all these great players and their accomplishments not only to reflect on the things they did, but to serve as inspiration for tomorrow's champions."