A look back at UArizona players drafted to the WNBA

University of Arizona
Arizona basketball players who went to WNBA
Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 13:15:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Aari Mcdonald is projected to be a high draft pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft Thursday night, but she will not be the first player from the Arizona women's program to be selected.

Here's a look back at former Wildcats who were drafted.

1998 Adia Barnes (1995-98) Sacramento Monarchs (Round 4, Pick 33)
Barnes, the program's all-time leading scorer, played for four different WNBA teams, winning a championship with the Seattle Storm. Of course, she most recently took the Arizona Wildcats to the 2021 Final Four as head coach.

1998 Marte Alexander (1995-98) Los Angeles Sparks (Round 3, Pick 47)
Alexander played professionally, overseas, for fifteen seasons, mostly in Italy.

2000 Reshea Bristol (1998-2001) Charlotte Sting (Round 4, Pick 50)
Bristol appeared in just one game for a Sting team that included Dawn Staley. She then played professionally, overseas, for nearly a decade.

2001 LaKeisha Taylor (1999-2002) Indiana Fever (Round 4, Pick 49)
Taylor finished her Wildcat career by shooting 51.6% but did not make the Fever's season-opening roster.

2002 Elizabeth Pickney (1999-2002) Sacramento Monarchs (Round 4, Pick 60)
Pickney is currently a nurse in her hometown of Charlotte.

2005 Dee-Dee Wheeler (2000-05) Los Angeles Sparks (Round 2, Pick 26)
Wheeler played professionally in Bulgaria and is currently the athletic director for TUSD.

2011 Ify Ibekwe (2007-11) Seattle Storm (Round 2, Pick 24)
Ibekwe played for the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks, as well as for the Nigerian national team.

2013 Davellyn Whyte (2009-13) San Antonio Silver Stars (Round 2, Pick 16)
Whyte was the highest WNBA draft selection for Arizona. The program's second all-time leading scorer, she played two seasons for the San Antonio Stars.

