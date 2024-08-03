A look back at Sunnyside's 2013 Little League Softball World Series title

TUCSON, Arizona — "They are really good memories coming back to me right now," said Jazmine Ayala.

Ayala stands in the outfield at Mission Manor Park on Tucson's south side.

"This is the field where we played our final little league games on."

Ayala is wearing a Sunnyside Softball shirt from the 2013 team that won the Little League Softball World Series. As Willcox competes in this year's event, Sunnyside was the last team to represent southern Arizona.

"It was just an amazing feeling. Being huddled up with my team. It was an amazing feeling."

Sunnyside's World Series win was in Portland, Oregon. Willcox will be playing in Greenville, North Carolina, where the event is held now.

"Congratulations to them. My biggest advice would be to just have fun. It can be a little nerve wracking at first just knowing there are a lot of teams and it's the biggest stage in little league. Just have each other's backs and have fun."