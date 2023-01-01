A look ahead at the future of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ohio defeated Wyoming 30-27 in overtime, but Tucson was also a big winner in the first Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

Ali Farhang, one of the Arizona Bowl founders, says this game was only the beginning of what Barstool will make of their bowl sponsorship.

"We just want to continue to grow this as a tradition. Like on December 30 or 31, if I live in Southern Arizona, I'm going to the Arizona Bowl," said Farhang.

With almost 30,000 tickets sold in this year's bowl, Barstool Sports and the Arizona Bowl were able to raise $1.25 million. Every dollar raised will go directly to local businesses and non-profits that were affected by the pandemic. Those who will receive these donations are to be announced this January.

"There’s no reason we can't pack Arizona Stadium. Every empty seat in that stadium is money we can't give to local non-profits," Farhang said looking forward to next year's bowl.

Since 2015, the Arizona Bowl has raised over $4.5 million, going to over 70 local non-profit organizations.

The Arizona Bowl is the only bowl that donates 100% of its net proceeds.

"Whether it's the $100,000 we donate to teachers to use in their classrooms, or the 125 million dollars in economic impact, or nearly the five million dollars we've raised since 2015, it's not just about football. It's about community, and we are just so proud to be able to have something like this in Tucson that means so much to so many."

He says one of their biggest goals is to make an even greater push into their Heroes Tribute Program that delivers bowl tickets to active military, veterans, teachers, and first responders.

“Those are the people that educate our kids, the ones that run into danger when we run away- that we call when we need something," Farhang emphasized.

Farhang says this year was a 'building block' for what is to come of the Arizona Bowl.

"The bowl is here to stay. It's for us, it's by us, it's about us. You know when you ask me what's going to happen next- what can't happen next? That's the answer I have for you."