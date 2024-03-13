A lifetime in Tucson; UA walk-on reflects on his time as a Wildcat

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senior Grant Weitman is heading into his final PAC-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The Wildcat has only played few minutes, but has made a big impact on University of Arizona's program.

For Weitman, Arizona Basketball has always been a part of his life.

“It means a lot obviously being from Tucson; you know it’s a dream of mine to come here," Weitman said.

Even prior to putting on the Wildcat jersey, Weitman already had ties to the program.

The Salpointe grad played with Braden Miller, former Arizona Basketball Coach, Sean Miller’s son.

“Obviously Arizona Basketball is the biggest thing in Tucson, so playing high school, playing AAU here, it’s crazy it's coming to an end," Weitman said. "Time flew by really fast, but I’ve loved every minute being here.”

As a walk-on, Weitman doesn’t see much playing time.

“He’s a really good basketball player. He helps us in practice a ton and he take a lot of pride in that, and I think that’s really special," Arizona Basketball coach, Tommy Lloyd said.

So, on Senior Day, after honoring him alongside the scholarship players, Lloyd awarded him with his first and only start.

“You can tell a lot about a program by the way they treat their managers and walk-ons and our guys are treated like anybody else," Lloyd said. "So anytime I can do that for Grant Weitman, I’m going to do it; and you know what? It works out. He got a steal first play.”

Now heading into post season play, while Weitman may not see the court, his role on the team is still important.

“I’ve always told people, if you’re looking to hire someone for your company, I would always look at a manager or a walk on first," Lloyd said. "Those people know how to serve the greater good of the organization.”

After four seasons with the Wildcats, four seasons at Salpointe and a lifetime in Tucson, Lloyd said after this season, Weitman plans to use his COVID-eligibility year somewhere else.

“I hold him at high regard and I’m really going to miss him.”

Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9.

