Former player weights in on why Arizona men's basketball is struggling

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Wildcat Corey Williams is set to broadcast tonight's Arizona men's basketball game against Samford on ESPN+. We caught up with him on the Wildcats 4-5 start.

On whether or not this year's team is as talented as previous Tommy Lloyd coached teams:

"The talent level is there. Chemistry is a funny thing. I think guys have to take responsibility on themselves."

On Caleb Love's struggles:

"I can't speak directly for Caleb Love but I was considered a shooter in my day and I can ell you, as a shooter, it's mental. He's got great mechanics. We've seen him make a ton of shots and it's just psychological at this point."

On blowing a 13 point lead to UCLA:

"There are multiple ways to keep the tide from turning. And, the great teams with experience find a way to make it happen."

On whether this is a NIT season instead of the NCAA Tournament.

"That's definitely premature. Everything the team wants to accomplish is still ahead of them. The league championship is still ahead of them. The Big 12 Tournament is still ahead of them. The NCAA Tournament is still ahead of them. Are their backs against the wall? Absolutely. Do they have to walk a tightrope and win home games and a majority of road games? Yes. But, the whole season is still out there for Arizona.

