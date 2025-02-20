A final whistle: Cleo Robinson officiates his last high school game after 47 years

TUCSON, Arizona — It’s a girls playoff game as Sunnyside visits Pueblo High School but the star is referee Cleo Robinson.

Honored with an introduction before the game, Robinson first started officiating in the 1970’s when a friend helped him get started.

“The greatest thing about officiating is that I get a chance to work out, said Robinson. “I get the best seat in the house. I get paid for it. That’s what’s tremendous for me.”

Over the years, Robinson has officiated high school football and even Pac-12 football.

“I enjoy the bond you have with other officials, and working big games. I enjoy the games and seeing great athletes come through.”

Perhaps the greatest athlete is his grandson, Bijan Robinson, a former Salpointe Lancer football player who’s now in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons.

On this night, many of his colleagues are in attendance for his final high school game.

“It’s a great feeling to know so many people support me and appreciate what I’ve done over the years.”

