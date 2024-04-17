A dream come true: CDO's Kayden Luke to play for University of Arizona

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The dream of playing for his hometown university is coming true for a football star at Canyon del Oro High School.

The state's leading rusher this past season, Kayden Luke, has signed with the University of Arizona.

"I always knew somewhere along the road this was going to happen," Luke said. "I didn't know for sure, but I had a feeling, and I made it come true."

Luke rushed for 2,307 yards this season, leading CDO to its fourth 4A State Title.

"I'm waiting to see when he goes to the University of Arizona, if there is somebody tougher than him in the running back room; I want to meet that guy," Luke's former coach, Dustin Peace said.

Since the start of UA Spring Football earlier this month, Luke has been observing practice.

"He's always wanted to be at U of A," Peace said. "What's so cool, with this day and age, is we've got this kid leaving for the portal. I look at him in the face and he doesn't comprehend that, he doesn't understand not being loyal."

Luke can officially start practicing with the Wildcats May 29.

"I'm just ready to go that's it," Luke said. "I'm anxious to get out there and I'm really thankful for this."

