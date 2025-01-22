Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

99 year-old competes in billiards at the Tucson Senior Olympics

99 year-old Sidney Stein hits a shot at Pockets Pool and Pub
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Arizona — One wouldn't know by watching him, but 99 year-old Sidney Stein says his eyesight makes it difficult to see the numbers on the billiards balls.

Stein is competing at the Tucson Senior Olympics.

"Just to play a game for fun," said Stein. "That's all."

Originally from New York City, Stein first came to Fort Huachuca in 1956 to write software.

"They didn't have a computer," said Stein. "So, I had to drive up to the University of Arizona to use theirs."

Stein didn't take up billiards until the age of 87.

"It's a game I can do, I guess."

Stein is competing in the eight years of age and older category. He gets off to a slow start before making several shots in a row.

"There are two things you need to learn," said Stein. "How to strike the ball properly and the concept of a ghost ball."

A ghost ball is an imaginary ball used to help line up a shot. Today's competition is very much real, and Stein falls just short in his match. He says he plans to be here next year at age 100.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

WATCH THE HUDDLE

Find the stories in your neighborhood