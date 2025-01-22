99 year-old competes in billiards at the Tucson Senior Olympics

TUCSON, Arizona — One wouldn't know by watching him, but 99 year-old Sidney Stein says his eyesight makes it difficult to see the numbers on the billiards balls.

Stein is competing at the Tucson Senior Olympics.

"Just to play a game for fun," said Stein. "That's all."

Originally from New York City, Stein first came to Fort Huachuca in 1956 to write software.

"They didn't have a computer," said Stein. "So, I had to drive up to the University of Arizona to use theirs."

Stein didn't take up billiards until the age of 87.

"It's a game I can do, I guess."

Stein is competing in the eight years of age and older category. He gets off to a slow start before making several shots in a row.

"There are two things you need to learn," said Stein. "How to strike the ball properly and the concept of a ghost ball."

A ghost ball is an imaginary ball used to help line up a shot. Today's competition is very much real, and Stein falls just short in his match. He says he plans to be here next year at age 100.