57,000 tickets already sold for Vegas Kickoff Classic

Jedd Fisch's first game as Arizona Football head coach should turn out to be a history making game for another reason.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff tweets that the 57,000 tickets already sold should make for the largest crowd to watch a collegiate sporting event in Nevada's history.

57K tickets already sold for⁩ this Saturday’s matchup between ⁦@ArizonaFBall⁩ and ⁦@BYUfootball⁩ at ⁦⁦@AllegiantStadm — Expected to be the largest crowd to watch a college sporting event in Nevada’s history… https://t.co/Fn6dbeby6G — George Kliavkoff (@Kliavkoff) August 30, 2021

"Everybody I've spoke with feels really good about the way Arizona is traveling to this game," said Fisch. "Our group likes being in Vegas. They like the opportunity of how close it is. They can drive to Vegas from Arizona and California, and obviously we have people that live in that area."

The Wildcats are now a twelve point underdog in the inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic. Arizona has lost twelve straight games dating back to 2019, while BYU was 11-1 last season.

While quarterback Gunner Cruz will start the game, Fisch says he will not definitely switch quarterbacks, as planned, to Will Plummer, if Arizona scores early touchdowns.

"I'm not bound to put another person in if we have two touchdown drives in a row. That's a champagne problem."

Saturday night's game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

