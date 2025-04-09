5-star prospect Brayden Burries commits to Arizona on 'SportsCenter'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Men's Basketball team has landed a five-star commit in guard Brayden Burries, according to the high school senior's announcement Wednesday morning on ESPN.

Burries is the No. 11 prospect on this year's ESPN 100. The Southern California shooting guard from Eleanor Roosevelt High School cited his trust in Arizona Basketball Head Coach Tommy Lloyd as his main reason to choose to commit to the Wildcats.

Breaking: Brayden Burries, the No. 11 recruit from 2025 ESPN 100, has committed to Arizona, he announced on @SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/STE58VC5Zf — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 9, 2025

"The key factor was just the trust with Coach Lloyd and the staff, you know, he's been on me for about three years now and I just felt like he lets his guards play, and his play style...I feel like it fits me perfectly," Burries said in his SportsCenter announcement.

"He's going to get the best out of me," Burries said.

The No. 11 boys high school basketball recruit Brayden Burries announces his commitment to Arizona on SportsCenter‼️ @SCNext pic.twitter.com/2T3Ys0EVME — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2025

In late March, Arizona received a committment from another top recruit, Koa Peat.

