The wait is over. The Arizona Wildcats are officially dancing in March Madness, securing their spot in the NCAA Tournament as the bracket was unveiled on Selection Sunday.

Arizona, a 4 seed, will face the 13 seed Akron in the first round of the tournament on Friday, March 21 at Seattle.

If Arizona wins, they will move on to face the winner of Oregon and Liberty in the Round of 32.

Stay with KGUN 9 for full coverage of Arizona’s tournament run.