17th annual TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K

TUCSON, Arizona — It's billed as beer, rock and roll and two thousand sweaty frieds.

It's also known as the TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K run/walk festival, which began on Saturday evening in front of the Tucson Children's Museum.

This year's event was held at night. Runners laced up their sneakers to celebrate Tucson's downtown, and also raise money for local charities and organizations.

The run is the first leg of the 2023 Gabe Zimmerman Triple Crown. Zimmerman was a Tucson native who lost his life during the 2011 shooting of Gabby Giffords.