16 local high school basketball teams compete in 19th Annual MLK Basketball Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the 19th year, Coaches for Charity and Tucson Unified hosted the Annual MLK Basketball Classic.

A total of nine games, kicking off with an elementary exhibition game between Booth Fickett and Manzo, followed by eight high school level games featuring 16 local schools.

"Getting to play in front of the big crowd and just have fun," Salpointe Senior Hannah Williams said. "I think it's going to be a really good experience especially since some of us are really thinking about playing in college."

Although many states host similar events, what makes the Annual MLK Basketball Classic at McKale unique, is back in 1972 Arizona hired Fred Snowden, who became the first black head coach at a major university.

"Just honoring what he was doing and fighting for our rights and just taking a second to really think that that's what this day is all about," Williams said.

This occasion also marks the 50th anniversary of McKale center.