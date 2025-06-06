16 Arizona Track and Field athletes qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships

TUCSON, Ariz. — 16 Arizona Track and Field athletes are headed to the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Nine of those qualifiers are part of the sprinters squad.

Of the men's sprinters, Arizona sends the 4x100 relay of James Onanubosi, Brian Limage, from Queen Creek, Issac Davis and from Chandler, Tyson Tippett. The same relay who fell short in last year’s championship finals.

“As long as we put all of the pieces together, especially on the days of the races, I believe we give ourselves a good chance of being in the final and becoming All-Americans once again," Tippett said.

On the women’s side, it’s the 4x400 relay of Ava Simms, Keilee Hall, from Gilbert, Camila Aguilar Perez and Antonia Sanchez Nunez.

“This is like a dream come true," Simms said. "From high school I would have never thought I’d be making it to nationals or at least not this quick. I’m so glad I could do it especially with my favorite relay ever.”

Individually, Jade Brown will compete in the 100m after running an 11.07 in the NCAA West First Round, marking the second fastest time in the 100m in program history. But, despite not having a relay team to rely on, Brown knows the Wildcats have her back.

“You just have a support system, a family, a friend, a teammate, etc," Brown said. "You have everything in one. That’s one of my favorite things about track. The sport is individual, but you always have a support system in the people you train with, no matter what.”

That mentality is instilled by Associate Head Coach Francesca Green.

“What you do as an individual affects that team," Green said. "This is team. I said to the ladies before that 4x400, 'Listen, this is all you guys have to do and if you can do that, then you’re going to be smiling and dancing and we’re off to Eugene,' and they did it.”

While in Eugene, Green hopes some of that Arizona Baseball magic helps out her Wildcats. Baseball coming off their first NCAA Regional Round win since 2021 in Eugene.

“You didn’t get here because it’s just another meet," Green said. "You earned the right to be here, and you belong here. You’re competing for Arizona and that’s a big thing. So, if they can do that and take some of the juice that baseball had and put into to what we’re doing here, it’s going to be a good thing.”

The NCAA Outdoor Championships is set from June 11-14 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Full List of Arizona Track and Field Qualifiers:

Women

Jade Brown – 100 Meters

Ava Simms, Keilee Hall, Camila Aguilar-Perez, Antonia Sanchez Nunez - 4x400m Relay

Jenica Bosko – Long Jump

Tapenisa Havea – Shot Put

Men

Zach Landa – Shot Put

Jesse Avina – Javelin

Zach Extine – 110m Hurdles

Reinaldo Redrigues – Long Jump

Youssef Koudssi – Discus

James Onanubosi, Brian Limage, Issac Davis, Tyson Tippett - 4x100m Relay

