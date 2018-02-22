14th ranked Arizona to visit Oregon State on Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz - Arizona is playing its best defense of the season, and the timing couldn't be better.

After wins over ASU and USC, the 14th ranked Wildcats visit the Oregon schools this week, beginning with a game Thursday night in Corvalis, Oregon.

"We've had our bumps in the road, and we may have some more," said head coach Sean Miller. "But, we have a confidence right now. We've been at it for a while, now. We've been practicing and playing games. Everyone points to the end. The end is near. Hopefully, that brings out the best in a group."

With a win, senior Dusan Ristic will tie Kaleb Tarczewski and Matt Muehlebach as the all-time winningest player in Arizona history at 110 wins in a career. Ristic enters Thursday with a career record of 109-23 (.826) and in sole possession of third place on UA's all-time wins list.

"I'll understand it when I have one game left in McKale, but we're just focused on playing Oregon State." said Ristic.

In his last 10 games, the center is averaging 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 67.7 percent from the floor and 81.3 percent at the foul line.

Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier contiue to lead the Pac-12 in scoring, as each averages just under twenty points per game.

The 14th ranked Wildcats then visit Oregon on Saturday.