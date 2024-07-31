14-year-old golfer, AJ Ramos, shoots a 59; What's next for the junior golfer

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — It’s not too often you see a pro golfer shoot a 59, let alone a 14-year-old, but Tucson’s AJ Ramos did exactly that.

“My dad first introduced me when I was four or five," the junior golfer said.

Since then, Ramos knew the golf course is where he wanted to be.

“The only time I’ll take breaks is when my parents have to take me out of the course, take away my clubs and pretty much ground me from playing golf," Ramos said.

And at only 14, Ramos was able to shoot at 59, 11 under par on the course he was playing.

“It was good to see that all my hard work was paying off and it was all coming together in one round," Ramos said.

Because of his drive, Ramos is already acting like a pro and he models that attitude after Norwegian Pro Golfer, Viktor Hovland

“He’s always out there having a good time, being happy," he said. "I feel like that’s my mental game, I try to match it as much to him as possible.”

Ramos has a message to younger golfers out there.

“You’re not always going to be perfect, try to do every shot as best as you can," Ramos said." If it goes poorly, just learn from it and go on to the next shot.”

Ramos continued his season by winning the Notah Begay III Junior New Mexico Regional Qualifier this past weekend.

He will play for the National Championship in Novemeber.

