100th Tucson Rodeo: Catching up with Marana barrel racer Sherry Cervi

On the Tucson Rodeo:

"It's pretty special and nice that this rodeo is so close to home. To not have to drive very far to such a prestigious rodeo is pretty cool." The fact that I have competed on horses that my Dad has bred down the road in Marana is pretty special.

On Sherry Cervi Youth Championships:

"I guess it's paying back on what the western industry has down for me and my career. Being able to be in a kid's life is important to me. Hopefully, I'll have a positive impact on their lives whether they be barrel racers or not when they grow up.

On competing alongside her husband, Corey Petska

"It's nice to have somebody who understands what you do. They can help you through the highs and lows of being a competitor.

On her career:

"I still have the competitive desire. I love riding horses, and I love competing. I've had a very good career. I don't feel like its over. I think there is still a couple of more chapters left."

