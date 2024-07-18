Four Wildcat pitchers selected in 2024 MLB Draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats saw success in the MLB Draft again this summer, as the baseball team had four selections from the 2024 squad.

The highest selection from the Wildcats came in the fourth round, where the Washington Nationals selected Jackson Kent, left-handed pitcher for UofA. Kent brokeout in 2024, emerging as a strong starter for the Wildcats. Kent made 15 appearances, all of which were starts. He went 3-4 with a 4.08 ERA while striking out 89 across 86.0 innings of work.

The next Wildcat selected was in the compensatory 4th round, as Clark Candiotti was selected by the World-Series champion Texas Rangers. Candiotti is a right-handed pitcher who spent only his senior year in Tucson. He received Pac-12 All-Conference and Pac-12 All-Tournament Team honors while earning 16 starts and going 7-4 with two complete games, a 3.39 ERA, and a team-leading 103 strikeouts.

Anthony Susac didn’t hear his name called until the eighth round. Susac has spent time as a starter and a reliever for the Wildcats, making five starts in 21 appearances as a junior in his final season with the Wildcats. He struggled in his starts but as a reliever, went 2-0 with three saves and a 4.02 ERA.

The final Wildcat to be selected in the 2024 MLB Draft was starting pitcher Cam Walty. The senior recorded an All-American final season with Arizona. He received honors including NCBWA Third Team All-America, Pac-12 All-Conference, and ABCA All-Region Second Team honors. He went 8-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 90.1 innings

In Chip Hale’s third draft since becoming the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats he continues to see success in sending players to the minors. In his first two drafts as a Wildcat seven players were selected, now he brings the total to 11 players in his first three seasons.