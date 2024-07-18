FC Tucson's Colombian connection helps fuel playoff run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Head coach Sebastian Pineda, originally from Columbia, has spent time with FC Tucson as both coach and player. Now as coach, he's using his platform to grow and shape other Columbian players here in Tucson.

"Me being from Columbia, I love to help players that come from my country that come with that level and that want that opportunity," Pineda said.

Sebastian Pineda played 39 games with FC Tucson in 2015 and 2017.

Now as coach, Pineda has brought three Colombians to his roster.

"They have done their work so far," he said. 'They've come in, they've scored goals, made chances and of course one of them is the captain."

In his second year with FC Tucson, captain Duvan Canchilla says the coaching staff is what helps him thrive on and off the field.

"It was a big challenge and I think it helped to have a good staff around the club to help us adapt quick," Canchilla said.

Even though they share the same country, Pineda doesn't make it easy for Canchilla.

"When I bring someone from my country, I always tell them, yes of course we are from the same country but I'm going to hold you probably to high standards than the guys from different countries," Pineda said. "Because I know what this means to you and how hard you have worked."

FC Tucson is on an 8-game unbeaten streak heading into their 8th playoff appearance in 13 seasons. They'll host the first two playoff games starting Friday, July 19 at 6:30.

