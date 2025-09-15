Arizona's Mahdi honored by Big 12 Conference for Friday's performance

The Big 12 Conference honored Arizona's Ismail Mahdi for his standout performance during the team's Friday night win over Kansas State.

According to the Big 12 website, "Mahdi erupted for 189 yards on the ground on 22 attempts in the Wildcats’ win over Kansas State. His 189 rush yards are the most in a game against a Power Four opponent through week three."

The site said Mahdi's performance in Tucson also marked the most rushing yards by an Arizona back in a game since the 2022 Territorial Cup.

