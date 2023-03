TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - The No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats fell to 15-seed Princeton 59-55 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Sacramento Thursday, ending Tommy Lloyd's second season as head coach with a premature exit from post-season play.

They pulled off a last-minute win against UCLA Saturday in the Pac-12 tournament.

