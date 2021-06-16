Teen girl shines at UArizona football camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Madison Myers-Rebidas embodies the Spirit of Southern Arizona. A 14-year old Marana girl, Madison is a standout athlete in a sport usually dominated by boys.

Recently, she proved she can compete on the football field with the boys, and there's a video to prove it.

"I ran an out and up. I made my cut. Then I ran up the field. The quarterback threw a really good ball and I caught it. It felt like really good."

That's how the Marana High freshman-to-be showed the boys she can play football too.

Madison showing off her talents at a recent University of Arizona football prospects camp, which was led by new head coach Jedd Fisch.

But she had reservations about taking part after seeing over 600 boys at the camp, and no other girls.

"When I got there, and I saw a lot of boys, I kind of wanted to go home. But my dad made me stay and I'm glad he did. It ended up being a lot of fun," said Madison.

"She offered me all the money in her piggy bank to pay me back and go home. I know she's a good athlete. She just needs to showcase it," said Madison's dad.

Madison has been showcasing her flag football skills since she was six-years-old.

Her favorite position is wide receiver. Her favorite thing to do on the field, is prove everyone wrong.

"I know the looks I get on the field sometimes and the small comments I hear. It just like pushes me to do better and beat them."

That was her motivation at the UA camp, as she raced past the defender to catch a touchdown pass.

Madison hopes she can be an inspiration to other young girls in sports.

"I do hope there are some people out there that see it that way. It encourages them to try things," aid Madison.