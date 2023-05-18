San Miguel High School students celebrate college scholarship awards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As graduation season continues, students from high schools across Tucson are gearing up for their next move. For the students at San Miguel High School, college is their next chapter. Over 40 students at San Miguel High School received scholarships to universities across the country.

Valeria Lopez is going to Arizona State University in the fall to study political science.

"I'm going to study political science because I'm trying to go to law school," she said. "And I'm also going to minor in sociology."

With two scholarships in hand, she said she is looking forward to using the skills she learned in high school during this next chapter.

"I learned a lot about how to talk to people, time management and other things that I'll use after college," she said.

Her high school counselor Ricky Dominguez said when he first met Lopez, she was quiet but he saw her potential.

"She joined all these honor societies and cheerleading," he said. "And that's what our role is as counselors is to bring that confidence out of the students."

And now as Lopez leaves high school, she's making way for the next generation of students.

"Never give up on yourself," she said.