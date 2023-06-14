Restaurant owner in Bisbee brings new flavor and passion to organic eating

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Making food and sharing dishes is a passion for Michael Donahue.

“I like providing experiences, that’s one of my main things with with food," he said. "The biggest thing being here (is) to share. That’s why I opened a restaurant. I love sharing my passion for good food for fresh foods.”

Donahue's wanted to open his restaurant in Bisbee because he's from the area. He also has friends and family in town to support the business.

Bryce Smylie, knew Donahue in grade school and ran into his former friend on Tombstone Canyon when he moved back to the area. That's when Donahue told him about his restaurant, which is now a favorite spot for Smylie.

“The last time I saw Mike, I was like 12, 13 years old and I was just a kid," Smylie said. "Growing up a bit, it’s nice to see the friends and family from Bisbee doing so well. The fact that he owns his own shop now, it’s really cool to come in and support him.”

Having familiar faces support his new business makes the endeavor a little less intimidating for Donahue.

Donahue opened Main Street Bistro, located on Tombstone Canyon, earlier this year to showcase his talents in the kitchen. He shows how using fresh ingredients makes a difference in the overall taste of the dish.

The idea for a vegan and organic food restaurant came from Donahue's personal life. He said he had to learn to make vegan meals when he changed his diet 10 years ago.

“Most of the cooking experience I have now came kind of out of necessity," Donahue said. "Being vegan is totally different and I had to learn (how to cook vegan meals).”

Main Street Bistro is Donahue's third restaurant in the area, but his first solo venture with a primarily vegan menu. The 32-year-old said he accommodates almost all diets so he can be as inclusive as possible.

Donahue has gardens planted in various parts of the patio in order to ensure he has some fresh and organic ingredients. He said he plans to work with local farmers and produce providers once business picks up to support local business.

"I might go to culinary school one day," Donahue said. "I’m chasing a Michelin star. I want like a James Beard award. I have big goals. I want a restaurant in a different country. I have a lot of things I want to do."