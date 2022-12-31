New Year's Eve brings hope for ovarian cancer survivor and her son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When she was just 30, Meredith Mitstifer faced a deadly disease and an unimaginable choice.

While Mitstifer was seeking fertility treatment, doctors found an unknown mass that turned out to be ovarian cancer.

But before she could have surgery, doctors discovered Mitstifer was naturally pregnant.

Instead of terminating the pregnancy, Mitstifer opted to wait to have surgery.

“I knew this was probably my only chance of having a baby,” she recalled. “At four months gestation, I had massive surgery.

“It was a risk, absolutely. But now that risk paid off for me.”

Mitstifer then waited for her son Ryan to be born on New Year’s Eve in 2002, before undergoing nearly a year of chemotherapy.

“I knew that if I would survive this awful disease, that I would dedicate my life to making sure that I advocated,” she said. “I remember just hoping to see my son turn one. And then I got greedy and I wanted five. And then once I reached 10, I became significantly empowered to share my story.”

Mitstifer has done that through the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. Their ‘Team Teal’ community walks, runs, and hikes to raise money and awareness.

Mitstifer says their “small but mighty” group’s goal is to advance ovarian cancer research and alert more women to warning signs and symptoms so they can get checked as early as possible.

“Looking back, I had all the symptoms,” Mitstifer said. “I had gynecological issues throughout my teens. I always felt bloated. I had frequent urination. I had significant abdominal pain. And those are the primary symptoms. That’s all we have right now is awareness and education.”

NOCC has helped deliver that education and a sense of community.

“[After joining] I felt so much support,” said Mitstifer. “I didn’t feel isolated and alone. And I knew that when I got truly well, I was gonna give back, somehow, to this organization.”

Ryan—who turns 20 this New Year’s Eve—is also advocating. For years, he’s been literally and figuratively walking beside his mom.

“I’ve seen many friends diagnosed with ovarian cancer and lost many friends,” he told KGUN. “I want more teens just like me to be able to grow up with their moms.”

“What more can warm a mom’s heart that he’s trying to help our cause,” Mitstifer said of her son. “He’s a great kid and he sets my life to song.”

Ryan is also working to develop a new screening tool for ovarian cancer as a biomedical engineering student at the University of Arizona.

“Currently there is no tool that can detect ovarian cancer,” said Ryan. “They all have to be diagnosed through invasive surgeries. We are hoping to have a non-invasive alternative.”

And while there is still work to be done, there is reason to be grateful.

“I just feel really blessed and I want to make sure that if I was blessed to have the treatment work for me, that I need to make sure that we advocate as much as possible so others have the same opportunity,” said Mitstifer.

“The relationship I have with my mom is truly like nothing else,” Ryan added. “She risked her life for me… All I can say is ‘Thank You, Mom.’”

The mother and son and the NOCC team are taking awareness to new heights in 2023: they plan to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro this summer.