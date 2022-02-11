New downtown tour reveals Tucson's iconic murals and hidden masterpieces

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Exploring downtown may reveal colorful sights and hidden pieces of art you've never seen before.

April Bourie, the director of marketing and sales at the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, describes the local treasures.

"You see large murals like this one, but there are some that are hidden, and you don't even know that they're there if you didn't look up or look around a corner," shared Bourie.

Through two new walking tours, you'll see all the beauty downtown has to offer.

"I think it gives us more character," added Bourie. "Downtown of course is growing and becoming more metropolitan, you might call it. And I think it brings home that culture.

She says the Mainly Murals Downtown Walking Tour is selling out fast.

"Art seems to be a big deal and all of our walking tours actually have been really popular because its outdoors, people can social distance. You can wear a mask if you want to or not," said Bourie.

Dorothy Yanez is the one taking you on the adventure.

"There are over 50 different murals and public art in the downtown area that would take over four hours to do so we have decided to split them into two separate tours," explained Yanez.

Tours are about two hours, ranging from murals to art structures.

"Tucson has some absolutely unique genuine beautiful murals and public art or structures," said Yanez.

She describes the differences between the two tours.

"So, the public art tour is everything South of Congress and the murals is everything North of Congress," described Yanez.

There's a huge mural to see inside the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, and it has a special person in it.

"The gal in green by the oxen being pulled is me," revealed Yanez.

16 years ago, artist Bill Singleton included Yanez in the mural as a reenactment. This is one of the many murals on the list.

"Tucson has got some jewels that are out there. Downtown is a safe place to walk and admire these beautiful public art," said Yanez. Taking a tour might just be the perfect way to explore the city.

More tour dates are being added since some are selling out. Also, tomorrow on Saturday, February 12th is the Presidio Museum's Living History Day. The event will celebrate Arizona's birthday. The museum comes alive giving you a feel of what it would be like to be in the Presidio in the late 18th century. It's from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Anyone interested can find out more information on tours and events at TucsonPresidio.com.