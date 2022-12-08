New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this fall we introduced you to artisan Brian Donahue and blacksmith Doug Thompson, hard at work in their Tucson workshop.

As part of restoration work at the mission, they designed and built the new gate to be installed in front of San Xavier.

"The mission, that's the icon of the city really," said Donahue.

"Brian and I have done a number of interesting projects together," Thompson said. "I feel like this is the most significant thing that we've done."

Now, after hundreds of hours of work, Donahue and Thompson are installing the gate, just ahead of Christmas.

"We're very pleased," Donahue replied when asked how it turned out. "Really just a privilege and honor to be a part of it."

All that work in Doug's shop now put to the test. The duo had to be nearly perfect in designing and fabricating the gate, inspired by the Franciscan Order and the church itself.

"Vertical bars have to pass through the horizontal bars," explained Thompson. "There are 72 points that has to take place and it has to be extremely precise, within about a 32nd of an inch. That was pretty challenging."

"It's always a joy to do but it's so much work, and so intense, that you get kind of exhausted at the end," said Donahue. "It's nice to see the project done."

The finished main gate, and a similar one in front of the candle shop, are stunning.

Carried over from the facade of San Xavier Mission -- the cat and mouse -- one on top of each gate.

Legend says if the cat ever catches the mouse, the building—or the world—will end.

Brian forged each one from a single piece of 3/4 inch square bar.

"We thought we'd carry that through," explained Donahue. "Makes it kind of whimsical for us. But it also has a spiritual meaning too. Mostly it's just fun."

So look for the cat and the mouse as you admire the new main gate at the entrance to San Xavier del Bac, and remember the labor of love by two local craftsman.

Brian's and Doug's work isn't done yet at San Xavier Mission.

They have another gate at the east end to build and install. Plus, they will be working on a railing back by the friary.

